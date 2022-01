SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Sunday’s Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) game between Syracuse (8-5, 1-2 ACC) and Florida State (6-6, 0-2 ACC) has been postponed while the FSU program is adhering to the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID protocols.

Syracuse’s next scheduled game is on the road at Boston College (8-4, 0-2 ACC) on Thursday, Jan. 6 (7 p.m., ACCNX).

The Orange are 8-5 overall and posted a 6-1 record in the month of December.