SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Senior Abby Moloughney recorded her first career hat trick to send the Orange into the 2022 College Hockey America championship game. Syracuse’s 3-2 overtime win against RIT on Friday at Tennity Ice Pavilion puts the Orange in the CHA championship game for the ninth time and the second year in a row.

The #1 seed Orange will play #3 seed Mercyhurst for the title on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Syracuse wasted no time in taking a lead. Senior Abby Moloughney scored just 32 seconds into the first period to give the Orange a 1-0 lead. Moloughney one-timed a rebound into the back of the net. Graduate student Jessica DiGirolamo and senior Victoria Klimek assisted on the goal.

RIT tied the game on a power play goals with less than eight left in the second period and took a 2-1 lead two minutes into the third period.

Moloughney scored her second goal of the game less than four minutes later to tie the score, 2-2, to force overtime. The Ottawa, Ontario native scored the game-winner at the 13:46 mark in overtime. It was Syracuse’s 11th overtime game of the season.