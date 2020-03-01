Syracuse women’s lacrosse gets revenge over 9th ranked Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, M.D. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Despite a late change that forced No. 4 Syracuse (6-1) to head on the road for the contest, ‘Cuse defeated No. 9 Maryland (1-3) in a resounding 10-5 victory. It is first time the Orange have won in College Park since 2012 and just second win over the Terps in 26 meetings. Syracuse’s defense held the Terrapins to their lowest scoring game since March of 2007.

Syracuse (6-1) scored the first four goals of the game. Sophomore Meaghan Tyrrell scored the first goal of the day at the 27:24 mark with the assist from senior Emily Hawryschuk. Hawryschuk scored a pair of her five total goals in the first half, and sophomore Sierra Cockerille scored one to give the Orange a 4-0 lead at halftime. Senior goalkeeper Asa Goldstock had five impressive saves and the Orange defense was locked down to hold the Terps to zero goals. Goldstock’s first save of the day was her 500th career-save for SU.

Maryland and SU swapped goals to start the second half before the Terrapins went on a 3-0 run to pull within one at 5-4. Hawryschuk ripped in a free-position goal to end the Terrapin run. Maryland then scored off a free-poisition goal of their own to pull back within one at 6-5.

The Orange did not panic either time Maryland pulled within one and they scored the last four goals of the game to put Maryland away. Hawryschuk scored her 200th-career goal with 12:30 left to play to start the 4-0 Syracuse run. Sophomore Megan Carney and junior Sam Swart each scored before Hawryschuk scored the final goal of the game and her fifth of the day to put the exclamation point on the 10-5 victory.

Syracuse will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to face Virginia Tech in the Crown Lacrosse Classic. The game is scheduled for Sunday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m.