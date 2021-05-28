Syracuse women’s lacrosse knocks off unbeaten Northwestern to advance to National Championship Game

TOWSON, M.D. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 2014 the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team will play for a National Championship. #3 Syracuse knocked off #2 Northwestern 21-13 in the semifinals on Friday afternoon.

SU jumped on the Wildcats early, racing out to a 5-1 lead. The Orange took a 10-4 advantage into halftime. Northwestern would pull to within three with just over seven minutes to play. Syracuse answered scoring six of the next seven goals to close it out.

Meaghan Tyrrell led the Syracuse attack with five goals and three assists. Freshman Emma Ward added three goals and three assists. Former CBA standout Emily Ehle chipped in two goals and three assists.

Syracuse will face Boston College on Sunday at noon in the National Championship Game. BC edged #1 North Carolina 11-10 in the other semifinal.

Syracuse and Boston College have met three times this season, with SU winning two of those games.

