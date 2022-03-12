CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Senior Meaghan Tyrrell scored five goals to lead the No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team to a 17-11 victory at No. 14 Virginia on Saturday. The Orange improve to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in ACC play.

Meaghan Tyrrell was one of five Syracuse players to score multiple goals. Senior Megan Carney and junior Emma Tyrrell had three goals apiece, while graduate students Emily Hawryschuk and Sam Swart scored two each.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Swart had two goals in the first quarter to help Syracuse to a 5-2 lead after 15 minutes of action. Virginia (4-5, 0-3) recorded the first two goals of the second quarter to pull within one. The Orange responded with five unanswered goals. Meaghan Tyrrell had two goals during the run, which helped Syracuse to a 10-5 halftime lead.

The Cavaliers cut in to the Orange advantage in the third quarter, but Syracuse pulled away in the fourth. Leading 13-9, Carney and Hawryschuk tallied back-to-back goals to push the lead back to six at 15-9. The squads traded goals the rest of the way and Meaghan Tyrrell put her fifth goal in the back of the net with 1:45 remaining for the 17-11 final.

UP NEXT

Syracuse’s road trip continues when it takes on No. 12 Florida on Wednesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Gainesville.