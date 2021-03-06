Syracuse women’s lacrosse picks up their third straight top-ten win

DURHAM, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The No. 2/2 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team dominated on both ends of the field in a 15-5 victory at No. 10/11 Duke on Saturday, March 6. The defense didn’t allow a goal for more than 26 minutes in the first half while the offense scored nine straight goals in the Orange’s ACC opener.

Junior Meaghan Tyrrell led the potent Orange offense with five goals, which tie her career high. Freshman Emma Ward was right behind with the first four goals of her career, while senior Sam Swart and junior Megan Carney finished with two each.

The win marked a milestone for Gait as it was his 200th career victory. Since taking over the helm of the program in August 2007, he has guided the ‘Cuse to two national championship game appearances, seven Final Fours, three conference championships and seven regular-season league titles.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Ward broke a 1-1 tie with her first goal of the day at the 22:10 mark, sparking Syracuse (3-0, 1-0) on a 9-0 scoring run that spanned the remainder of the first half. Three of Ward’s goals came during the offensive outburst, which included a highlight reel behind-the-back goal from the freshman and a pair of goals from Tyrrell and Carney.

While the offense was clicking, the defense once again overpowered the Duke attack. Goalkeeper Asa Goldstock made seven saves in the first half as the Orange led 10-1 at halftime.

Duke (4-2, 1-2) struck first after intermission, ending its scoring drought of 28:13. The Orange remained in control the remainder of the game and back-to-back goals by Tyrrell gave Syracuse its largest lead of the day at 15-4. The Blue Devils netted the final goal of the game at the 2:29 mark for the 15-5 final.

OF NOTE

Goldstock, who is this week’s US Lacrosse’s Player of the Week, finished with a season-high 12 saves, including four on Duke free-position attempts. She also had two ground balls and a caused turnover. Graduate student Ella Simkins tied her career high with three caused turnovers to go along with three draw controls.

The Orange allowed a season-low one goal in the first half. That’s the lowest total since Syracuse shut out Maryland in the first half on Feb. 29, 2020.

Syracuse outshot the Blue Devils, 33-20, and picked up 15 ground balls to 11 for Duke. The draws were split evenly between the teams, 11-11.

UP NEXT

Syracuse faces another top-ranked team when its hosts No. 4/4 Notre Dame for a pair of home games on Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 14 at 12 p.m.