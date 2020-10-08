Tampa Bay Lightning draft Marcellus native Eamon Powell in the 4th round

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CNY pipeline to the NHL continued on Wednesday as Marcellus native Eamon Powell became the latest area standout to be selected in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Powell was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 4th round with the 116th overall pick. He was the second player from CNY picked in this years draft (Luke Tuch, 47th overall to Montreal).

Eamon a freshman defenseman, will play this season at Boston College. He’s spent the last two years as a member of the US National Developmental Team.

Powell could get his professional start here in Syracuse, with the Crunch being the parent club of the Lightning.

