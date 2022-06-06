SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Ten teams in Section III will be playing for a chance to reach the state finals, starting on Wednesday. Here is a look at where and when each team will be playing this week.

Boys Lacrosse Semis

Class A

6/8 – Baldwinsville vs. Fairport (Section V Champion) @ SUNY Cortland – 4pm

Class B

6/8 – West Genesee vs. Canandaigua (Section V Champion) @ SUNY Cortland – 5:30pm

Class C

6/8 – Westhill vs. Lake Shore (Section VI Champion) @ SUNY Cortland – 6:30pm



Girls Lacrosse Semis

Class A

6/10 – Baldwinsville vs. Rush-Henrietta (Section V Champion) @ SUNY Cortland – 9am

Class B

6/10 – F-M vs. Victor (Section V Champion) @ SUNY Cortland – 11am

Class C

6/10 – Fulton vs. HF-L (Section V Champion) @ SUNY Cortland – 1pm

Class D

6/10 – Skaneateles vs. Pal-Mac (Section V Champion) @ SUNY Cortland – 3pm



Baseball

Class AA

6/10 – F-M vs. Pine Bush (Section IX Champion) @ Binghamton University – 1pm

Class B

6/10 – Westhill vs. Schuylerville (Section II Champion) @ Maine-Endwell High School – 2pm



Softball

Class AA

6/11 – Liverpool vs. Massapequa (Section VIII Champion) @ Moriches Athletic Complex – 9am