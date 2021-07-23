The 2021-22 Syracuse Crunch schedule is here

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) — The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2021-22 regular season schedule.

The Crunch will open their 28th season on the road against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. The team will travel to Rochester on Friday, Oct. 22 before returning to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Utica Comets for the home opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Syracuse’s 76-game schedule features 38 home contests comprised of one Monday, seven Wednesdays, 12 Fridays and 18 Saturdays. All home games will start at 7 p.m., except Monday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.

The Crunch will face 14 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchups will be 14 contests against Utica. Syracuse will also play 12 games against Rochester, eight each against Belleville, Cleveland and Laval, four each against Charlotte, Hershey, Toronto and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Lehigh Valley, Providence and Springfield.

December, January, March and April will be the Crunch’s busiest months with 12 scheduled games. The team will play 11 in February, 10 in November and seven in October. This season, Syracuse will have three three-in-threes with two in April and one in February.



The team will have five three-game homestands this season with two each in November and December and one in April. The most home games fall in November and January when the Crunch host seven. Syracuse will have one four-game road trip in April, the month that holds the most road contests with seven.

The complete 2021-22 regular season schedule is below, subject to change:

Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team Fri 10/15/21 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland Sat 10/16/21 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland Fri 10/22/21 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Sat 10/23/21 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Wed 10/27/21 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey Fri 10/29/21 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse Sat 10/30/21 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Lehigh Valley Fri 11/5/21 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Sat 11/6/21 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse Wed 11/10/21 7:00 PM Bridgeport @ Syracuse Thu 11/11/21 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Sat 11/13/21 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse Wed 11/17/21 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland Fri 11/19/21 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland Wed 11/24/21 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse Fri 11/26/21 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley @ Syracuse Sat 11/27/21 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Wed 12/1/21 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Fri 12/3/21 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre @ Syracuse Sat 12/4/21 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Wed 12/8/21 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse Fri 12/10/21 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Charlotte Sat 12/11/21 6:00 PM Syracuse @ Charlotte Wed 12/15/21 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto Fri 12/17/21 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse Sat 12/18/21 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse Wed 12/22/21 7:00 PM Providence @ Syracuse Tue 12/28/21 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville Wed 12/29/21 7:30 PM Syracuse @ Laval Fri 1/7/22 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse Sat 1/8/22 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Wed 1/12/22 7:30 PM Syracuse @ Laval Fri 1/14/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Sat 1/15/22 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Mon 1/17/22 1:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse Wed 1/19/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Fri 1/21/22 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Sat 1/22/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Wed 1/26/22 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse Fri 1/28/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Sat 1/29/22 7:00 PM Charlotte @ Syracuse Wed 2/2/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville Fri 2/4/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville Sat 2/5/22 7:00 PM Charlotte @ Syracuse Fri 2/11/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval Sat 2/12/22 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval Fri 2/18/22 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse Sat 2/19/22 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Mon 2/21/22 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville Fri 2/25/22 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Sat 2/26/22 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Sun 2/27/22 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre Wed 3/2/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Fri 3/4/22 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Sat 3/5/22 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Wed 3/9/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Fri 3/11/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Sat 3/12/22 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse Wed 3/16/22 7:00 PM Hartford @ Syracuse Fri 3/18/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Bridgeport Sat 3/19/22 6:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre Wed 3/23/22 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse Fri 3/25/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Sat 3/26/22 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Fri 4/1/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Sat 4/2/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hartford Sun 4/3/22 4:05 PM Syracuse @ Providence Wed 4/6/22 11:00 AM Syracuse @ Toronto Fri 4/8/22 7:00 PM Springfield @ Syracuse Sat 4/9/22 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre @ Syracuse Wed 4/13/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Springfield Fri 4/15/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Sat 4/16/22 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse Fri 4/22/22 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse Sat 4/23/22 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse Sun 4/24/22 5:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey



Syracuse Crunch season tickets, partial season tickets and flex packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale in mid-September.

