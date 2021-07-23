The 2021-22 Syracuse Crunch schedule is here

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) —  The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2021-22 regular season schedule.

The Crunch will open their 28th season on the road against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. The team will travel to Rochester on Friday, Oct. 22 before returning to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Utica Comets for the home opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Syracuse’s 76-game schedule features 38 home contests comprised of one Monday, seven Wednesdays, 12 Fridays and 18 Saturdays. All home games will start at 7 p.m., except Monday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.

The Crunch will face 14 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchups will be 14 contests against Utica. Syracuse will also play 12 games against Rochester, eight each against Belleville, Cleveland and Laval, four each against Charlotte, Hershey, Toronto and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Lehigh Valley, Providence and Springfield.

December, January, March and April will be the Crunch’s busiest months with 12 scheduled games. The team will play 11 in February, 10 in November and seven in October. This season, Syracuse will have three three-in-threes with two in April and one in February.
 
The team will have five three-game homestands this season with two each in November and December and one in April. The most home games fall in November and January when the Crunch host seven. Syracuse will have one four-game road trip in April, the month that holds the most road contests with seven.

The complete 2021-22 regular season schedule is below, subject to change:

DayDateTimeVisiting Team@Home Team
Fri10/15/217:00 PMSyracuse@Cleveland
Sat10/16/217:00 PMSyracuse@Cleveland
Fri10/22/217:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Sat10/23/217:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Wed10/27/217:00 PMSyracuse@Hershey
Fri10/29/217:00 PMCleveland@Syracuse
Sat10/30/217:05 PMSyracuse@Lehigh Valley
Fri11/5/217:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Sat11/6/217:00 PMLaval@Syracuse
Wed11/10/217:00 PMBridgeport@Syracuse
Thu11/11/213:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Sat11/13/217:00 PMHershey@Syracuse
Wed11/17/217:00 PMSyracuse@Cleveland
Fri11/19/217:00 PMSyracuse@Cleveland
Wed11/24/217:00 PMBelleville@Syracuse
Fri11/26/217:00 PMLehigh Valley@Syracuse
Sat11/27/217:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Wed12/1/217:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Fri12/3/217:00 PMWilkes-Barre@Syracuse
Sat12/4/217:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Wed12/8/217:00 PMCleveland@Syracuse
Fri12/10/217:00 PMSyracuse@Charlotte
Sat12/11/216:00 PMSyracuse@Charlotte
Wed12/15/217:00 PMSyracuse@Toronto
Fri12/17/217:00 PMBelleville@Syracuse
Sat12/18/217:00 PMLaval@Syracuse
Wed12/22/217:00 PMProvidence@Syracuse
Tue12/28/217:00 PMSyracuse@Belleville
Wed12/29/217:30 PMSyracuse@Laval
Fri1/7/227:00 PMHershey@Syracuse
Sat1/8/227:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Wed1/12/227:30 PMSyracuse@Laval
Fri1/14/227:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Sat1/15/227:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Mon1/17/221:00 PMBelleville@Syracuse
Wed1/19/227:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Fri1/21/227:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Sat1/22/227:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Wed1/26/227:00 PMCleveland@Syracuse
Fri1/28/227:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Sat1/29/227:00 PMCharlotte@Syracuse
Wed2/2/227:00 PMSyracuse@Belleville
Fri2/4/227:00 PMSyracuse@Belleville
Sat2/5/227:00 PMCharlotte@Syracuse
Fri2/11/227:00 PMSyracuse@Laval
Sat2/12/223:00 PMSyracuse@Laval
Fri2/18/227:00 PMLaval@Syracuse
Sat2/19/227:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Mon2/21/223:00 PMSyracuse@Belleville
Fri2/25/227:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Sat2/26/227:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Sun2/27/223:05 PMSyracuse@Wilkes-Barre
Wed3/2/227:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Fri3/4/227:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Sat3/5/227:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Wed3/9/227:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Fri3/11/227:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Sat3/12/227:00 PMToronto@Syracuse
Wed3/16/227:00 PMHartford@Syracuse
Fri3/18/227:00 PMSyracuse@Bridgeport
Sat3/19/226:05 PMSyracuse@Wilkes-Barre
Wed3/23/227:00 PMCleveland@Syracuse
Fri3/25/227:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Sat3/26/227:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Fri4/1/227:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Sat4/2/227:00 PMSyracuse@Hartford
Sun4/3/224:05 PMSyracuse@Providence
Wed4/6/2211:00 AMSyracuse@Toronto
Fri4/8/227:00 PMSpringfield@Syracuse
Sat4/9/227:00 PMWilkes-Barre@Syracuse
Wed4/13/227:05 PMSyracuse@Springfield
Fri4/15/227:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Sat4/16/227:00 PMToronto@Syracuse
Fri4/22/227:00 PMBelleville@Syracuse
Sat4/23/227:00 PMLaval@Syracuse
Sun4/24/225:00 PMSyracuse@Hershey


Syracuse Crunch season tickets, partial season tickets and flex packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale in mid-September.

COURTESY: SYRACUSE CRUNCH

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area