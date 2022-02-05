“The improvement we made on offense is the key for the rest of the year:”Jim Boeheim following win over Louisville

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team led from start to finish on Saturday afternoon, crushing Louisville 92-69. It’s the third straight win for Syracuse.

All five starters scored in double figures. Buddy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards led the way with 19 points each.

Syracuse improves to 12-11 overall (6-6 in the ACC). SU returns to action on Tuesday at Boston College.

To hear what SU head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the win over Louisville, click on the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area