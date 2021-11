SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse would shake off a slow start, pulling away for a 75-60 win at home over Drexel.

Buddy Boeheim led the way with 23 points and four assists. Jimmy Boeheim chipped in 14 points.

SU improves to 2-0 on the season.

Next up for the Orange will be fellow CNY foe Colgate at the Dome on Saturday November, 20th.

To watch the full post game press conference from Jim Boeheim following the win over Drexel, click in the video box above.