The Salt City Renegades prepare for season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – They may be little, but they certainly are mighty. They are called the Salt City Renegades.



“We really wanted to do something different. We understand football all around the country and other parts of New York and the south and Central New York really doesn’t really offer this type of football where it’s really competitive all over the north east but also compete at a really high level,” says President and coach Justin Kozlowski.



This organization was started last year and since then, it’s taken off.



“We have three teams right now about 75 kids in the program and we continue to grow and see a lot of interest in the program so excited to see what year two, three, four, and five gonna bring,” added Kozlowski.



All seventy-five kids in the program range from ages 8-11 years old who are living in the surrounding area and want to compete at an elite level. T

“We want to teach football the right way, develop young men on and off the field, give them the skills and the tools to succeed and if that’s what they want to do and they are able to, we will be there on Friday nights cheering them on,” said Kozlowski.