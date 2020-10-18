“The way we are playing, it doesn’t matter who we are playing next:” Dino Babers after loss to Liberty

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the third time as a head coach at Syracuse, Dino Babers lost to a non-power five conference opponent on Saturday. Liberty, a third year FBS program defeated Syracuse 38-21 at the Carrier Dome.

The loss drops the Orange to 1-4 this season (1-3 in the ACC). Liberty improves to 5-0. It’s the first ever win by the Flames over an ACC school.

You can hear what Syracuse head coach Dino Babers had to say following the loss to Liberty, by clicking the video player above.