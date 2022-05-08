Indianapolis, Ind. ( LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) – The Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team has been selected to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships for the 19th time, as announced by the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Committee on Sunday night on NCAA.com.



The third-ranked and third-seeded Dolphins will host a first-round game and begin pursuit of their seventh national championship on Wednesday, May 11 at 4:00 p.m. against 13th-ranked and sixth-seeded Saint Anselm College. The winner of the matchup will take on fourth-ranked and second-seeded Adelphi University (14-1), which won the Northeast-10 Conference Championship, on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Le Moyne enters the tournament with a record of 14-3 after falling in the NE10 Championship on Saturday afternoon at Adelphi. Saint Anselm, which earned its second straight NCAA berth, is 10-5 after to the Dolphins in the NE10 semifinals on Wednesday. The matchup with the Hawks is the 31st between the programs with the Dolphins holding a 29-1 all-time advantage.

East Coast Conference champion Mercy College (14-1) earned the top seed in the North Region and will host the winner between eighth-ranked and fourth-seeded Mercyhurst University (11-4), the Great Midwest Athletic Conference runner-up, and 18th-ranked and fifth-seeded Seton Hill University (12-6), which defeated Mercyhurst for the GMAC championship.



The winners of Sunday’s North Region contests will meet in the NCAA semifinals on Sunday, May 22 on the campus of the higher seed.

In the South Region, top-ranked and top-seeded University of Tampa (18-0), the last undefeated team in the nation, hosts the winner between fifth-ranked and fourth-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne University (14-3), which fell to the Dolphins in last year’s national championship game, and seventh-ranked and fifth-seeded University of Indianapolis (14-3), which is making its third NCAA appearance.



In the other half of the South Region, fifth-ranked and second-seeded Limestone University (16-2), which is making its 20th NCAA appearance in the last 22 years, will host the winner between ninth-ranked and third-seeded Lindenwood University (12-3), which is making its second NCAA appearance after winning the Great Lakes Valley Conference championship last Sunday, and 11th-ranked and sixth-seeded Wingate University, which earned its fifth NCAA berth.

The winners of Sunday’s South Region contests will meet on May 22 at the higher seeded team.



The North and South champions will then battle for the National Championship on Sunday, May 29 at 4:00 p.m. in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field, the home of the University of Connecticut.



2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championships

North Region

1. Mercy (14-1)

2. Adelphi (14-1)

3. Le Moyne (14-3)

4. Mercyhurst (11-4)

5. Seton Hill (12-6)

6. Saint Anselm (10-5)



South Region

1. Tampa (18-0)

2. Limestone (16-2)

3. Lindenwood (12-3)

4. Lenoir-Rhyne (14-3)

5. UIndy (14-3)

6. Wingate (12-4)



Schedule

May 11 – First Round games (at higher seeds) – 4:00 p.m.

May 15 – NCAA Quarterfinals (at higher seeds) – 1:00 p.m.

May 22 – NCAA Semifinals (at higher seeds) – 1:00 p.m.

May 29 – NCAA Championship Game – Rentschler Field – East Hartford, Conn. – 4:00 p.m.

