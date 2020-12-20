“This was a great comeback” said Jim Boeheim following the overtime win over Buffalo

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Buffalo in overtime Saturday 107-96.

Quincy Guerrier led the Orange offense scoring 27 points and 11 rebounds. Alan Griffin followed with a double-double of his own. He had 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Syracuse improves to 6-1 overall (1-0 in the ACC).

You can hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say, following the overtime win over Buffalo by clicking the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected