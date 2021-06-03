Thompson’s home run lifts Syracuse Mets to road win

TRENTON, N.J. (SYRACUSE METS) –

A David Thompson two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference for Syracuse on Wednesday night as the Mets beat the Buffalo Bisons, 6-4, at ARM & HAMMER Park. The Mets have now won four of their last five games for the first time this season.

Syracuse (9-17) scored the game’s first run in the top of the second inning. Patrick Mazeika led off with a double and moved to third base on a Martin Cervenka fly out to center field. Khalil Lee followed with a double down the left-field line, scoring Mazeika for a 1-0 Syracuse lead.

Buffalo (13-11) responded in the bottom of the second. Forest Wall led off with a single and stole both second base and third. Two batters later, with one out, Juan Graterol grounded out to second base, but Wall scored on the play, knotting the game up, 1-1.

The Mets regained the lead in the fourth. Mazeika singled, Cervenka walked, and Lee walked to load the bases. Orlando Calixte followed with a bases-clearing double to left-center field that brought home all three runners to give Syracuse a 4-1 advantage.

The Bisons struck right back in the bottom of the fourth. With runners at first and third and two outs, Richard Ureña homered off of the right-field foul pole to pull Buffalo all the way back and tie the game again, 4-4.

Syracuse scored the game’s decisive runs in the seventh. With one out, Drew Ferguson walked. With Drew Jackson batting, Ferguson stole second base. After Jackson struck out, Thompson came to the plate with two outs and hit a home run over the left-field wall that gave Syracuse a 6-4 lead.

Mets relief pitcher Stephen Tarpley had already pitched a scoreless sixth inning, Yennsy Díaz pitched two scoreless innings, and Stephen Nogosek pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the victory.

Syracuse and Buffalo meet again on Thursday night in the third game of their six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.