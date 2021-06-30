Three CNY hockey players earn trip to train with Team USA

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Three Central New York hockey players are off to train with Team USA July10-15 in St. Cloud, Minn.









Solana Zizzo

Kelsey Fuller

Meghan Crowley

Meghan Crowley (Baldwinsville), Kelsey Fuller (Rome), Solana Zizzo (Manlius) all stood out during the 2006 district tryouts in May at Twin Rinks in Cicero, N.Y.

Players chosen for the National Camp are identified as top players in the country in the 2006 birth year. The girls will have the opportunity to train and compete against the best competition in their age group while representing themselves, their hockey association, and USA hockey.

A fourth player from NYS also made the training camp roster, Sophie DeAnzeris (Saratoga Springs). All four players are current members of the 2021-22 16U Rome Youth Hockey Girls Tier I team.