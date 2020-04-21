Tiana Mangakahia looks back on her battle with breast cancer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

A year ago, Tiana Mangakahia thought her hardest decision was passing on the WNBA draft. A few months later, the Syracuse star would be diagnosed with Stage 2 Breast Cancer and would be in for the hardest fight of her life.

“Really now, looking back I can’t believe I had to go through all of that,” said Tiana Mangakahia.

Since November, Mangakahia has been ruled cancer free, but she’s still going through monthly checkups. Right now, she receives a shot once a month to help with her recovery. Tiana is focused on returning to the hardwood and pursuing her dreams of playing professionally.

“For me, yeah I am a lot older than everybody else but I haven’t stop pursuing my goal and my dreams. It is still something that I believe that I can do,” said Mangakahia.

Tiana is living at home in Australia and working out. She plans to return to Syracuse in July.

