Tom Brady sends inspirational video to C.W. Baker High School senior

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Daniel Colabufo’s only regret about the last four years, is that he only got to do it once. Some advice he thinks the younger him would love to hear.

“I think I would tell him just to enjoy every moment of it. I know everybody says that but truthfully it goes by way to fast. I wish I could slow time down and do it all over again,” said Colabufo.