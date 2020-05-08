Tom Brady sends inspirational video to C.W. Baker High School senior

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Ryan Gulich, Jr. has been a big SU sports fan his whole life. Thursday night the Baldwinsville senior received the message of a lifetime from six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady.
Gulich, Jr. was born with Apert Syndrome, abnormalities in skeletal development. Many medical experts believed he wouldn’t do the things he’s doing, much less graduate high school.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App