Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Tom Brady sends inspirational video to C.W. Baker High School senior

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Ryan Gulich, Jr. has been a big SU sports fan his whole life. Thursday night the Baldwinsville senior received the message of a lifetime from six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady.

Gulich, Jr. was born with Apert Syndrome, abnormalities in skeletal development. Many medical experts believed he wouldn’t do the things he’s doing, much less graduate high school.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected