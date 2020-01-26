Tom Brown powers Le Moyne to 4th straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Le Moyne Athletics) –

Seniors Tom Brown (Ellicott City, Md./Centennial) and Ryan Roland (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Mercyhurst) each recorded career-high point totals to lead the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team to a 108-88 victory over Saint Anselm College in Northeast-10 Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Court.

Le Moyne’s 108 points, 40 made field goals and 17 made three-pointers are all the most by the Dolphins in an NE10 contest (491 NE10 games) in their 24 seasons in the conference.

Brown finished the contest with 29 points, including 19 in the first half, and pulled down nine rebounds. His previous career high of 21 came at Adelphi on November 21, 2017. Roland registered 22 of his 27 points in the second half, while dishing out five assists. His previous career high of 26 points came against Chestnut Hill on November 10, 2019. Redshirt senior guard Malik Garner (Midland, Mich./H.H. Dow/Sunrise Christian Academy/Saginaw Valley State) netted nine of his 14 points after halftime, while dishing four assists and posting four rebounds. Sophomore guard Nino Hernandez (Gardner, Mass./The Winchendon School/Bryant) tallied nine of his 13 points in the first half. Senior guard Zay Jennings (Allentown, Pa./Allentown Central Catholic/Caldwell) posted 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Danny Evans led the Hawks in the loss with 22 points, including 12 in the first half, and five assists. Miles Tention posted 17 of his 19 points in the first half, while Chris Paul recorded eight points in each half. Gustav Suhr-Jessen turned in a double-double of 15 points, including 12 in the second half, and 14 rebounds.

Le Moyne (14-5, 10-1 NE10), which has won 11 of its last 12 games, is back on Ted Grant Court on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. against NE10 Northeast Division-leading Bentley University.