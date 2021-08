SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Kamari Lands, a 6’7” small forward rated as the 22nd best player in the Class of 2022, decommitted from Syracuse on Saturday.

I would like to thank Coach Boeheim, Coach Mac and @Cuse_MBB for everything they have done. And with that being said I will be reopening my recruitment. — Kamari Lands (@iso_marii) August 21, 2021

Lands verbally committed to Jim Boeheim and the Orange back in April. He’s the second player from the Class of 2022 to decommit to Syracuse (Dior Johnson was the first).