Top-Ranked Le Moyne earns 18TH NCAA Championship birth

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS)– The Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team has been selected to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships for the 18th time, as announced by the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Committee on Sunday night on NCAA.com. Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa. will serve as the host of the North Region bracket, which includes the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals.



The top-ranked and top-seeded Dolphins will receive a bye in the first round and will begin pursuit of their sixth national championship in the NCAA Division II quarterfinal on Sunday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m. against either fifth-ranked and fourth-seeded Seton Hill University or ninth-ranked and fifth-seeded Saint Anselm College. The Griffins and Hawks meet in the NCAA Division II First Round on Friday, May 14 at 4:00 p.m.



Le Moyne enters the tournament with a record of 12-0 after capturing its 15th Northeast-10 Conference Championship on Saturday afternoon, 9-4, over Saint Anselm. Seton Hill enters its fourth NCAA tournament at 11-2 after falling in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship game on Saturday afternoon, while Saint Anselm is 12-1 after suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday to the Dolphins in the NE10 title game.

A matchup between Seton Hill and Le Moyne would be the second in the NCAA tournament and fifth overall. The Griffins topped the Dolphins in the 2018 NCAA First Round, while Le Moyne has won each of the regular season meetings (2011, 2012 and 2019). A matchup with the Hawks would be the 28th overall with the Dolphins holding a 26-1 all-time advantage.



Two-time East Coast Conference champion Mercy College (9-1) earned the second seed in the North Region and will take on fourth-ranked and third-seeded Mercyhurst University (12-1), the Great Midwest Athletic Conference champion.



The winners of Sunday’s North Region contests will meet in the NCAA semifinals on Sunday, May 23 or Saturday, May 22 (alternate date) at Mercyhurst.



In the South Region, second-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne (13-1) earned the top seed and is the predetermined host of the regional. The Bears will take on the winner of Friday’s first round matchup between 12th-ranked and fourth-seeded University of Mount Olive (11-2), which fell in the Conference Carolinas championship game on April 24, and third-ranked and fifth-seeded University of Tampa (9-0), which is making its seventh straight NCAA appearance

In the other half of the South Region, sixth-ranked and second-seeded Wingate University (11-2), which is making its fourth NCAA appearance, will take on 10th-ranked and third-seeded University of Indianapolis (10-2), which is making its second NCAA appearance after winning the Great Lakes Valley Conference championship for the third straight year on Saturday.



The winners of Sunday’s South Region contests will meet on May 23 or 22 at Lenoir-Rhyne.



The North and South champions will then battle for the National Championship on Sunday, May 30 at 1:00 p.m. in East Hartford, Connecticut at Rentschler Field, the home of the University of Connecticut.