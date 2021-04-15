Top ranked Le Moyne men knock off Adelphi in overtime thriller

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior defenseman Nate Arnold (Macedon, N.Y./Palmyra-Macedon) scored with 13.4 seconds remaining in double overtime to give the top-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team a 15-14 victory over sixth-ranked Adelphi University in Northeast-10 Conference action on Wednesday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

Le Moyne jumped out to a 2-0 within the opening two minutes of the game. Graduate student midfielder Ross Filtch (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus) got the Dolphins on the scoreboard at the 13:39 mark off a pass from senior attackman Devin Andrews (Canandaigua, N.Y./Canandaigua Academy/Stony Brook). Just 26 seconds later after a long scramble for the ball of the faceoff, redshirt senior long-stick midfielder Mike Brandow (Greenwich, N.Y./Greenwich/Onondaga C.C.) scored his first goal as a Dolphin.

The Panthers answered with a pair of goals to even the score at two apiece. Joseph Duchnowski tallied his eighth goal of the season with 10:12 left and then James Hall tied the score with 6:24 remaining in the quarter.

Junior midfielder Colin Sypek (Lake Worth, Fla./American Heritage School (Delray Beach)) put the Dolphins back in front with his sixth goal of the campaign with 2:36 left, but Nicolas Racalbuto answered 1:09 later off a pass from Hall to tie the score again.

The teams traded goals over the opening minutes of the second quarter. Graduate student attackman Jake Nelson (Charlotte, N.C./Vestal (N.Y.)/Binghamton/Mercer/Syracuse) scored from the front of the crease just 16 seconds into the second quarter off a pass from Sypek. Gordon Purdie, Jr. knotted the score for the third time with 12:37 to go off a dish from Angelo Caiazzo. Senior midfielder Ben McCreary (Cicero, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse)) made it 5-4 with 7:46 left after collecting a pass from Sypek. Racalbuto tied the game once more with 6:41 until halftime.

The Dolphins scored twice in 60 seconds to take its second two-goal lead of the game. Graduate student midfielder Hans Zimmer (Ballston Spa, N.Y./Ballston Spa) put the Dolphins in front with his fifth goal of the season with 4:53 left and then McCreary netted his 12th of the campaign after receiving a pass from Nelson.

Adelphi scored the final two goals of the half to tie the score for the fifth time. Hall got the Panthers within one with 2:10 left and evened the score with seven seconds until halftime.

Le Moyne pushed its lead back to two with a pair of tallies in the first five minutes of the third quarter. Sypek made it 8-7 with 11:17 left in the period and Nelson followed 57 seconds later with his 11th goal of the year.

John Arcidiacono pulled Adelphi within 9-8 with 8:55 remaining.

The Dolphins used a three-goal outburst to take their largest lead of the game. Filtch registered his ninth goal of the year off a feed from junior midfielder John Bergan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) with 4:56 to go in the period. Just 33 seconds later, Sypek put the Dolphins up 11-8. Zimmer followed 51 seconds later with his sixth of the year off a pass from Filtch.

Racalbuto scored with 2:39 left off a pass from Hall with 2:39 left, but Andrews answered 68 seconds later off a dish from Nelson.

Duchnowski ended the scoring in the quarter with his ninth goal of the season with 58 seconds left to get the Panthers within 13-10.

The Panthers scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter to pull within one. Arcidiacono scored at the 8:54 mark after taking a pass from Purdie, Jr. Just 59 seconds later, Duchnowski found the back of the net.

Senior midfielder Evan Kelly (Honeoye Falls, N.Y./Aquinas Institute) gave the Dolphins their final two-goal lead of the game with 5:59 left with his sixth goal of the season, five of which have come against the Panthers.

Racalbuto evened the score at 14-14 with the next two goals. He scored with 5:43 left off a pass from Purdie, Jr and then finished off a pass from Quintin McKenna with 4:22 to play.

Adelphi won the ensuing faceoff and controlled the ball for 1:10 before having a shot blocked and the ball scooped up by the Dolphins. Le Moyne bled a minute off the clock in a flag-down situation and then another 1:28 before committing a turnover. The Panthers went offsides on the ensuing clear to give the Dolphins one last shot with two seconds left, but the attempt was blocked and the clock ran out.

The Panthers had the first possession of the first overtime period, but committed a turnover after 60 seconds. The Dolphins took three shots, two went wide and the last was saved with 1:39 left. Adelphi cleared the ball, but then committed a turnover with 50 seconds left. Le Moyne got off another shot with 12 seconds left, but it was saved and the Dolphins were unable to get another off.

As with the first overtime period, the Panthers had the first possession of the second extra period and committed another turnover after just over a minute. The Dolphins gave the ball back with a turnover of their own 35 seconds later. Adelphi got off its first shot of overtime with 1:14 to go, but it was saved. The Dolphins however threw the clear attempt away. Hall got off Adelphi’s final shot with 39 seconds left, but it was blocked and picked up by Sypek with 35 seconds left. Following a loose ball, Arnold ended up with the ball in the offensive half of the field. He evaded a check by a defender, who had his stick broken on the attempt, and went in unmarked before firing in his second career goal from 12 yards out with just 13.4 seconds remaining for the golden goal.

Senior goalkeeper Frank Delia (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker/Onondaga C.C.) earned his first win as a Dolphin, making three saves over the final 44:28. Kevin Rice suffered his second loss of the year after making six stops over 52:26 spanning two stints in net.

Le Moyne (7-0, 6-0 NE10), which defeated the Panthers in overtime for the first time in three attempts, concludes the road portion of its schedule on Saturday at Bentley University at 2:00 p.m.