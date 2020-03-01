Top-ranked Lowville upends Marcellus in the Class B semifinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Lowville boys showed why they are the number one ranked team in the state on Saturday night, topping Marcellus 73-57 in the Section III Class B semifinals.

Aidan Macauley led the Raiders attack with a game-high 22 points. Luke Ingianni paced the Mustangs with 14 points in the loss.

Lowville, who last year lost in the state finals to Glens Falls, will look to defend their Section III Class B title next Saturday against Solvay.