Top-seed Baldwinsville advances to the Section III Class AA girls final

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was another balanced attack for the Baldwinsville girls basketball team on Sunday night, defeating RFA 68-57 in the Section III Class AA semifinals.

The Bees had four players score in double figures, led by 21 points from Alexandra Bednarczyk.

Baldwinsville moves on to the Section III Class AA finals to face C-NS at OCC on Saturday night at 5 p.m.