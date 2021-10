ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Top-seed Bishop Ludden had their season come to an end on Wednesday, falling to Lyme 1-0 in the Section III girls Class D semifinals.

Callie Lafontaine’s first half goal proved to be the difference in the win over the Gaelic Knights.

Bishop Ludden wraps up a fantastic season at 15-2. Lyme advances to the Class D Final on Friday at SUNY Cortland to face defending state champion Poland.