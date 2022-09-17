ITHACA, N.Y. (ITHACA ATHLETICS) – The nationally ranked No. 13 Ithaca College football team scored in all three facets of the game against Alfred University on Saturday afternoon at Butterfield Stadium as the Bombers prevailed, 52-3, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

IC accumulated 510 yards of total offense behind 277 on the ground and 233 through the air. The Bombers also picked up 30 first downs in the win and went 10-for-16 on third downs. IC’s 277 rushing yards are the most for the program since the Bombers went for 333 yards against Moravian in 2012.

It was a slow start on the offensive end for both teams as punts occurred on the opening three possessions, but the Bombers cracked the scoreboard with 7:28 remaining in the quarter on a 1-yard run by Jake Williams to give IC a 7-0 lead and cap off a 78-yard drive.

Alfred responded with a 23-yard field goal with 2:49 left in the quarter to make it a 7-3 game, but the Bombers blew the game open from there.

IC scored 31 points in the second quarter to take a 38-3 lead into intermission. The first touchdown of the quarter came on a 2-yard run by Williams with 13:51 on the clock and the scoring play was set up by a 21-yard reception by Jalen Leonard-Osbourne.

max perry TD vs. alfred 2022Ithaca would turn to ball over on downs at the 2-yard line with 8:02 left in the quarter, but a three-and-out by Alfred gave the Bombers a short field after a 22-yard punt return by Michael Anderson and an Alfred penalty spotted the ball at the 14.

A few plays later, A.J. Wingfield connected with Billy Tedeschi for an 8-yard score with exactly 5:00 to go to extend the lead to 21-3.

A 28-yard field goal by Nicholas Bahamonde with 1:27 on the clock gave the Bombers a 24-3 lead, and then Anderson put six more on the board with a 58-yard punt return with :47 seconds to go, making it a 31-3 difference.

On the opening play of Alfred’s ensuing drive, Jason Green picked off a screen pass and rumbled 32-yards for a pick-six and sent the Bombers into halftime with a 31-point lead at 38-3.

The Bombers tacked on a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters to account for the 52-3 final. In the third quarter, Conner Hayes found the end zone with a 21-yard carry and the Max Perry scored from three yards out in the fourth period.

Of the 277 yards on the ground, Anthony Forbidussi led the way with 55 yards on five carries, while Hayes had 52 yards on five attempts. Ryan Brozovic rushed for 48 yards on 12 carries and Williams had 42 yards on 11 tries. Wingfield also got in on the action with 29 yards, while Perry had 26. Jalen Hines rushed for 15 yards and Leonard-Osbourne had 10 yards on the ground.

Wingfield threw for 191 yards on 17-of-24 passing with a touchdown and Perry went 6-for-8 for 42 yards.

Julien Deumaga hauled in five receptions for 72 yards, including a long of 29, while Leonard-Osbourne had 50 yards on three catches. Anderson recorded 27 yards, while Williams had a 25-yard reception and Sam Kline had a 22-yard catch. Hayes, Tedeschi, Brozovic, Daniel Hutchinson, Stone McKnight, Dan Mason and Anthony D’Addetta also had receptions in the game.

On defense, Stephen Soravilla, Danny Portas, Jonathan Koumas ad Matt DeSimpliciis all finished with five tackles. Sam Tourangeau picked up four tackles on the day, while Tommy Moran and Jake Connolly each had two pass breakups.