Trill Williams leaving SU early for 2021 NFL Draft

Syracuse Orange defensive back Trill Williams (6) run in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second time in a month, one of Syracuse top defensive players has opted out of the season, and is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

SU junior defensive back Trill Williams announced on social media Wednesday night that he will forgo his final four games and put his name into the NFL Draft.

Williams played in 28 games. Trill had 93 tackles, three forced fumbles and 3.5 tackles for loss in his three seasons at Syracuse. He’s missed the last two games with injury after seeing limited action against Liberty on October 17th. Trill closes out his SU career with four interceptions and three touchdowns.