Greensboro, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – Two Syracuse players were honored with ACC Player of the Week accolades for their roles in a 31-7 dominant win over division rival Louisville this week.

Running back Sean Tucker had another performance that left voters #PL34SED and earned him ACC Running Back of the Week. Fellow Baltimore area native Marlowe Wax was named ACC Linebacker of the Week after leading the ‘Cuse defense in tackles.

Tucker turned in 184 all purpose yards (100 rushing, 84 receiving) and two touchdowns in the victory. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and rushed for one of his scores, and caught a career-high six passes, including a 55-yard touchdown, in the win. The Heisman hopeful moved into 14th in career rushing yards at Syracuse in just the first game of his third season on campus. If he rushes to his career average on Saturday at UConn, he’ll move up one more spot to 13th and be just behind the legendary Ernie Davis for 12th.

Wax led the team with 10 tackles (seven solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. His tackle and TFL tallies both tied career highs. None of his plays were bigger than when he stopped Malik Cunningham on a fourth and goal play in the backfield to maintain a two score lead for the Orange just before halftime.

The Orange hit the road for a 7 p.m. kickoff vs. UConn on Saturday, before returning home for four-straight games in the JMA Wireless Dome. Season, group and individual game tickets are available at Cuse.com/Tickets.