SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Star running back Sean Tucker added one more preseason award to his growing haul on Monday, being named AP Preseason All-American.

Tucker, who was recently named the No. 15 player in the country by ESPN, is up for a multitude of national awards. He has already been named to the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch lists. He is also a Preseason All-American by nearly all major preseason publications and was selected to the All-ACC team.

Syracuse’s single-season rushing record holder, his 1,496 rushing yards broke Joe Morris’ 42-year-old record in 2021. The top offensive vote getter on the 2021 All-ACC team, Tucker also broke Syracuse’s single-season record with nine 100+ yard rushing games and became the first player in program history to rush for 100+ yards and have 100+ yards receiving in the same game when he did so against UAlbany. He was a First Team All-American by the Football Writers of America Association, second team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Foundation and American Football Coaches Association of the consensus teams.

Syracuse Athletics has also launched an official Heisman Trophy campaign for him, using #PL34SED as the official slogan. #PL34SED combines his number (34) with his fan-favorite catchphrase “pleased with my performance” which often appears in his viral postgame tweets after outstanding games. Visit Cuse.com/PL34SED for all things Sean Tucker this season.