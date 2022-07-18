SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Sean Tucker will start the 2022 campaign on the Maxwell Award Watch List – an award presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the nation’s most outstanding college football player.

Tucker, who was a mid-season addition to the watch list last season and was named a semifinalist in November, is one-of-seven players nationally to return off last year’s semifinalist list. He is joined by Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, SMU’s Tanner Mordecai, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong.

In total, there are 85 players on the preseason watch list – 12 of which coming from ACC schools.

Already tabbed as a Preseason All-American by numerous publications, Tucker seeks to follow up his record-shattering season from 2021. His 1,496 rushing yards set a new program record. The top offensive vote getter on the 2021 All-ACC team, Tucker also broke Syracuse’s single-season record with nine 100+ yard rushing games and became the first player in program history to rush for 100+ yards and have 100+ yards receiving in the same game when he did so against UAlbany. He was a First Team All-American by the Football Writers of America Association, second team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Foundation and American Football Coaches Association of the consensus teams.