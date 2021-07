TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Breanna Stewart #10 of the USA Basketball Womens National Team handles the ball against the Japan Women’s National Team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Saitama Super Arena on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

TOKYO, (WSYR-TV) – Former C-NS star Breanna Stewart and the U.S woman’s basketball team defeated Japan Friday 86-69 in preliminary play at the Tokyo Olympics.

A’ja Wilson led team USA with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Stewart had a double-double scoring 15 points and 13 rebounds.

This is the team’s 51st straight win dating back to the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

The U.S. will play France in group play on Monday.

Here are some pictures of “Stewie” in action Friday.