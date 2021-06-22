Update: Syracuse Mets game cancelled following positive Covid case within team

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets are adding further details regarding the postponement of Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Bisons. The game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test of a player in the Syracuse Clubhouse and some possible close contact situations.

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our team, fans, and staff, Tuesday’s game was postponed and will be rescheduled.

The Syracuse Mets are following the health and safety COVID-19 protocols as established by MiLB. The gates were never opened, and fans were not inside the stadium.

Wednesday’s game between the Syracuse Mets and Buffalo Bisons is expected to be played as scheduled with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game may be redeemed for any other Syracuse Mets game for one calendar year from Tuesday’s date. Seating is subject to availability and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.