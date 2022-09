BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the last decade, Vincent Scollo owner of Scollo Strength & Performance has been training some of the top talent in Central New York.

Vinny is a Physical Preparation Coach. A Physical Preparation Coach studies all aspects of human performance and designs a game-plan to help people reach their goals.

Scollo has trained the likes of Latavius Murray, Bryce Mills and Mika Adams-Woods.