Vlassis powers CBA to win over LaFayette

Local Sports
Posted:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

CBA’s Benito Vlassis scored four goals, helping the Brothers to a 7-0 win over LaFayette.

The win snapped the Lancers three-game winning streak.

CBA improves to 4-1. LaFayette drops to 4-2.

