Vlassis powers CBA to win over LaFayette Local Sports Posted: Oct 23, 2020 / 05:40 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 23, 2020 / 05:40 PM EDT SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – CBA’s Benito Vlassis scored four goals, helping the Brothers to a 7-0 win over LaFayette. The win snapped the Lancers three-game winning streak. CBA improves to 4-1. LaFayette drops to 4-2.
