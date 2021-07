(WSYR-TV) — Josiah Gray, former Le Moyne baseball star, made his Major League Baseball debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers this week.

First career strikeout for Josiah Gray! pic.twitter.com/j6bpTCxyF2 — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) July 21, 2021

Gray tossed four innings, giving up four earned runs but struck out seven in the no decision.

Thursday he talked with NewsChannel 9’s Mario Sacco about his debut, his journey and what it is like to be a major leaguer.

