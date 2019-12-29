WATCH: One on One interview with Niagara Head Coach Greg Paulus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Greg Paulus is in his first season as the head men’s basketball coach at Niagara University.

Paulus is a 2005 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, leading CBA to a state football title in 2004.

He was a McDonald’s All-American playing four seasons at Duke.

Paulus also played one year of football as the starting quarterback at Syracuse.

This past fall, Paulus was named the head coach at Niagara. He’s spent the last nine seasons as an assistant coach at Navy, Ohio State, Louisville and George Washington.