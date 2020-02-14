WATCH: One-on-one with Syracuse freshman Brycen Goodine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Saturday, February 8th, was a moment that Syracuse freshman Brycen Goodine had been dreaming about since he was a little boy. Goodine hit the game-winning shot with under two seconds to play, lifting Syracuse to a win over Wake Forest.

The New Bedford, Massachusetts native sat down with Mario Sacco to discuss Goodine’s late game heroics. Brycen tells NewsChannel 9 that his mother, who is a coach, is his hardest critic, plus the SU freshman talks about the adjustment of playing Division I College basketball.

