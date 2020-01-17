Closings
WATCH: One on One with Syracuse Freshman Joe Girard III

Local Sports
Posted:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Freshman Joe Girard III had a dream of one day playing at Syracuse. In high school at Glens Falls, Girard scored over 4,700 career points, and is currently the All-Time leading scorer in New York State history.

Joe sat down with our Mario Sacco to discuss everything from winning state championships in high school, to what putting on the Syracuse jersey means to him.

You can watch the full interview with Joe Girard III by just clicking the video player above.

