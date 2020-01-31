WATCH: One-on-one with Syracuse freshman Quincy Guerrier

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Syracuse freshman Quincy Guerrier hopes to be the next standout from Canada.
The Montreal, Quebec native sat down with Mario Sacco to discuss how his freshman year at SU is going. Quincy has played in every game this season. Through 21 games, Guerrier is averaging six points and five rebounds a game.
You can watch the full interview above.
