WATCH: One-on-One with Syracuse junior Digna Strautmane

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse junior forward Digna Strautmane has started all 29 games this season for the Orange. Strautmane is averaging nine points and four rebounds per game.

The Latvian native sat down with our Mario Sacco to discuss how the 2019-2020 season has gone for her. Plus, Digna looks back at what it was like growing up with her sister Paula, who played Division One basketball at Quinnipiac.

