WATCH: One-on-one with Syracuse sophomore Emily Engstler

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Coming out of high school, Syracuse sophomore forward Emily Engstler was a McDonald’s All-American. Her focus now is leading the Orange back to the NCAA Tournament.

The New York City native is in her second season playing for coach Q. Through 25 games this season, Emily is averaging nearly ten points and ten rebounds per game. She also leads the team in blocked shots. Mario Sacco went one one one with Emily to discuss what adjustments she’s had to make on and off the hardwood. Plus, find out what Syracuse player has helped her the most.

You can watch the full interview above.