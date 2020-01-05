WATCH: Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to Notre Dame Local Sports Posted: Jan 4, 2020 / 08:17 PM EST / Updated: Jan 4, 2020 / 08:17 PM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped an 88-87 thriller to Notre Dame on Saturday. SU falls to 8-6 overall (1-2 in the ACC). Hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to following the loss to the Irish.
