WATCH: Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - The Syracuse Crunch fired a season-high 56 shots on goal during an 8-2 thrashing of the Toronto Marlies tonight at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Thirteen Crunch players recorded a point in the win with eight tallying a multi-point effort. The Crunch advance to 17-14-2-1 on the season and 2-0-0-0 in the six-game season series with the Marlies.