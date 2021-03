AUSTIN, TEXAS (WSYR-TV) –

For the second straight NCAA Tournament, the Syracuse women will take on South Dakota State.

The Orange and Jackrabbits square off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game will be played in Austin, Texas and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman had to say on the matchup with South Dakota State, click on the video player above.