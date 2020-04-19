Watkins Glen International awaits the start of their season

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Back on April 4th, Watkins Glen International was set to host their opening weekend at the track. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has been put on hold.

WGI President Michael Printup spoke with NewsChannel 9 about the challenges the track is facing at this time.

“We are going through a lot of scenarios right now. I think probably every responsible business is doing that. You have to make plans A and B, well we are C, D E and F too,” said Printup.

As of right now, the two biggest races of the year at Watkins Glen International are still on schedule.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns in late June with the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (June 25-28, 2020).

NASCAR makes its annual return to the Finger Lakes region for the Go Bowling at The Glen (August 13-16, 2020).