Watkins Glen International Fan Guide: Everything you need to know for Go Bowling at The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of campers will make the pilgrimage to Watkins Glen International this summer for the return of Go Bowling at The Glen.

18 News has all the information you need before heading out to the track for a weekend of camping and racing.

All camping gates for NASCAR weekend open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 for the GEICO Caveman Reserved campsites. Ticket sales will be available at each gate and anyone entering the facility needs a valid ticket or credential for admission.

All bags and vehicles that are permitted inside the facility will be subject to a search by staff. The following policies are outlined on the Watkins Glen International website.

CAMPING POLICIES

All persons entering the facility need a valid ticket or credential for admission.

Search of vehicles, including car trunks, campers, and RVs, is a condition of entry to the facility. Please be prepared to accommodate the attendant upon arrival.

Quiet hours apply for all camping areas from 11:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Generators are not permitted during the hours of 11:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m., unless needed for medical purposes. Must require permit sticker.

All generators must be properly ventilated and the exhaust positioned so as not to interfere or cause harm to neighboring campers.

Camping stickers are non-transferrable. Anyone caught transferring stickers will be expelled without refund.

Vehicle stickers that have been removed for any reason will not be honored for re-admission. WGI is not responsible for lost or stolen stickers.

Camper permits are per vehicle, not per site. Any vehicle staying on WGI property overnight in the camping area is considered a camper and must have a permit.

Each site is limited to the following combinations (all of which must fit within the site boundaries): One (1) RV and one (1) tent One (1) pop-up trailer and one (1) tent Two (2) tents

For the NASCAR event, reserved sites will be issued two (2) vehicle passes.

For all other events, each site purchaser will be issued one (1) vehicle pass and one (1) tow vehicle pass.

All campers must park with the nose or tail of the RV or trailer facing the track so as to block the least amount of viewing area.

No campers or safety equipment may be within 15 feet of the spectator fence.

Only non-metallic flagpoles are permitted (ie. fiberglass, PVC, vinyl). Steel, aluminum, or any other metal flagpoles are NOT permitted.

The top of a flagpole may not exceed maximum height of 15 feet from ground surface.

Flagpoles or other similar objects are NOT permitted within 20 feet of an overhead electrical line.

Fire lanes must be kept clear.

For the NASCAR event, infield vehicular access is limited to those with an infield reserved site only. Event staff will enforce this policy.

Tunnels close to non-emergency traffic at 11:00 p.m. during all events.

No vehicle (or attachment affixed to it) over 7 feet 10 inches (other than a recognized RV) will be admitted to the facility.

No cargo vehicles will be admitted, regardless of height. This includes, but is not limited to: box trucks, lift trucks, car trailers, horse trailers.

School buses are allowed only if converted to an RV, in a professional manner with permanently installed cooking and sanitary facilities.

No camping is permitted on the viewing berm or any other area not identified as a camping area.

All campers are expected to place trash in receptacles or garbage bags.

Furniture, BBQ grills, other large items or trash may not be left on campsites.

If you have any questions prior to your arrival, please contact the ticket office at 866.461.RACE (7223).

CAMPER REPAIR SERVICE PROVIDED BY CUMMINS

Fans with campers and RVs, Cummins has a network of experts readily available to offer on-site repair service in the campgrounds. Call 855.836.6891 to speak with a service professional during event weekends.

GOLF CARTS

Golf carts or other approved vehicles used on WGI property are permitted for business purposes only.

– Permitted golf carts must be driven by a licensed person 18-years-of-age or older.

– No one under the influence of alcohol may operate a golf cart. No consumption of alcohol is permitted in the cart.

– Physically impaired, disabled or handicapped persons are permitted to bring a commercially manufactured, single-person electric convenience vehicle (ECVs). Permits are available at Gates 1,2, and 6.

– Violations of these regulations will result in the golf cart being impounded for the remainder of the event weekend and possible expulsion of the operator from the property.

MOTORCYCLES

For NASCAR weekend, all motorcycles must be parked in the designated motorcycle parking areas located at the front of Parking Lot 3 near Gate 4A or at the front of Parking Lot 4. No motorcycles or golf carts that are not race-related will be permitted on the infield. Motorcycles with camping permits will be allowed to access camping areas but restrictions on usage will apply.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

To ensure an enjoyable weekend for all fans, the following items are prohibited:

– Weapons of any description

– Illegal drugs

– Live or excessively loud music

– Fireworks

– ATVs, dirt bikes, mopeds, motorcycles

– Water balloon launchers (or any other form of launching device)

– “Super soakers”

– Unregistered golf carts

– Circus tents or party tents over the size of 15 feet x 15 feet

– Awnings over 20 feet x 10 feet

– Box, rental or lift trucks, cargo vehicles or cargo trailers

– Drones/unmanned aerial vehicles

SHOWER FACILITIES

Showers are available for free and can be found at the corner of Wedgewood and Richardson Roads, camping section F on the infield, between camping sections G and H near Gate 6 and in the Family Camping near Gate 1 camping. During the Go Bowling at The Glen, additional shower locations can be found in the Gate 1 and Gate 7 camping areas. See map contained in this Facility Map or view one on The Glen’s mobile app.

SHUTTLE BUSES

Shuttle buses will be available during the Go Bowling at The Glen weekends for transportation to and from outlying camping areas around the track. Joy Ride, a pay-per-ride golf cart taxi service will be available during the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR weekend along with Lime Bike, a pay-per-use bicycle service. Use the mobile app or visit an Information Booth while at the facility to download the shuttle bus route map and pick up locations.

Campground Options

Camping site maps can be found on the Watkins Glen International website.

Backstraight

Nothing better than seeing race cars thunder towards the inner loop at top speed. Either inside or outside the track, backstretch camping provides fans easy access to the east tunnel.

Backstraight info:

Site approx 20’ x 40’

No electric of water hook ups

Two motorized vehicle passes per site

The Boot

A timeless tradition of motorsports, The Boot offers exciting, picturesque views from all angles, conveniently located near Gates 6 and 7. Options stretch from the toe to turns 8 and 9.

The Boot info:

Site approx 20’ x 40’

No electric of water hook ups

Two motorized vehicle passes per site

Bronson Hill

In between Kuhl-Winner Way and Bronson Hill Road, located just beyond the Gate 6 entrance.

Bronson Hill info:

Site approx 30’ x 50’

No electric of water hook ups

Two motorized vehicle passes per site

Family

Family camping offers an exclusive area within close proximity of the infield that the whole family can enjoy.

Family info:

Site approx 20’ x 40’

No electric of water hook ups

Two motorized vehicle passes per site

Gate 1 L-S

Site approx 38’ x 40’

No electric of water hook ups

Two motorized vehicle passes per site

Gate 6 G-H

Site approx 20’ x 40’

No electric of water hook ups

Two motorized vehicle passes per site

Infield A-F

Site approx 20’ x 40’

No electric of water hook ups

Two motorized vehicle passes per site

Inner Loop

The famous Bus Stop is the perfect vantage to witness timely, exciting passing on the race track, especially as drivers fight for the race lead.

Inner Loop Info:

Site approx 20’ x 40’

No electric of water hook ups

Two motorized vehicle passes per site

Pit Road

A prime location for any race fan, Pit Road camping places you in the exclusive hub where all the behind-the-scenes action is, from the Paddock to the Pits

Pit Road Info:

Sites approx 20’ x 40’

Two motorized vehicle passes per site

Water hook up

50-amp electric hook up

Seneca

Sites approx 25’ x 40’

Two motorized vehicle passes per site

Water hook up

30-amp electric hook up (Site specific)

18 Sports will have full coverage leading up to the return of Go Bowling at The Glen on Aug. 7.