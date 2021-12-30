We are playing at a level that is good but we have to play better:” Jim Boeheim following win over Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

The Syracuse men’s basketball team picked up its second win in three nights, defeating Cornell 80 to 68 on Wednesday night at the Carrier Dome.

Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim combined to score 38 points in the win over the Big Red. Cole Swider chipped in 21 points.

The win improves Syracuse to 7-5 overall. SU returns to action on January 1st at the Dome against Virginia.

To watch the full post game press conference from SU head coach Jim Boeheim, click on the video player above.

