SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team saw its two game winning streak snapped, falling at home to Virginia 74 to 69.

Buddy Boeheim scored a game-high 27 points in the loss.

Syracuse drops to 7-6 overall (1-1 in the ACC). SU is back in action on Wednesday at Miami.

