Wedgewood sharp in return as Crunch pick up win over Utica

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 4-2, today at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet and Alex Volkov both tallied a goal and an assist as the Crunch advance to 20-18-2-2 on the season and 2-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Comets.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood earned the win in his first start since Dec. 6 turning aside 26-of-28 shots. Zane McIntyre stopped 25-of-28 in net for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities and went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch struck twice in the middle frame. Boris Katchouk opened scoring 5:02 into the period with a one-timer from between the circles off a centering feed from Ben Thomas. Alex Barre-Boulet tallied the secondary helper. With 3:56 remaining in the frame, the Crunch came in on a 3-on-0 rush. Alex Volkov passed across the slot to Gemel Smith before burying the return feed.

Syracuse built a 3-0 lead 12:26 into the third period. Barre-Boulet sped down the right wing, faked a shot to beat a defender and sent the puck over McIntyre’s shoulder. Patrick Sieloff and Ross Colton recorded points on the play.

The Comets finally responded with back-to-back goals a minute apart late in the third. Josh Teves centered the puck from beneath the goal line for Jonah Gadjovich to chip in. Reid Boucher then cleaned up a rebound on the power play to pull Utica within one.

Smith locked in the Crunch victory when he added an empty-netter off assists from Cory Conacher and Volkov in the final minute of the game.

The Crunch travel to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Syracuse Crunch Home Games:

  • Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
  • Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, January 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
  • Monday, January 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins
  • Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
  • Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
  • Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears
  • Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected