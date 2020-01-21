Wedgewood sharp in return as Crunch pick up win over Utica

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 4-2, today at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet and Alex Volkov both tallied a goal and an assist as the Crunch advance to 20-18-2-2 on the season and 2-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Comets.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood earned the win in his first start since Dec. 6 turning aside 26-of-28 shots. Zane McIntyre stopped 25-of-28 in net for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities and went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch struck twice in the middle frame. Boris Katchouk opened scoring 5:02 into the period with a one-timer from between the circles off a centering feed from Ben Thomas. Alex Barre-Boulet tallied the secondary helper. With 3:56 remaining in the frame, the Crunch came in on a 3-on-0 rush. Alex Volkov passed across the slot to Gemel Smith before burying the return feed.

Syracuse built a 3-0 lead 12:26 into the third period. Barre-Boulet sped down the right wing, faked a shot to beat a defender and sent the puck over McIntyre’s shoulder. Patrick Sieloff and Ross Colton recorded points on the play.

The Comets finally responded with back-to-back goals a minute apart late in the third. Josh Teves centered the puck from beneath the goal line for Jonah Gadjovich to chip in. Reid Boucher then cleaned up a rebound on the power play to pull Utica within one.

Smith locked in the Crunch victory when he added an empty-netter off assists from Cory Conacher and Volkov in the final minute of the game.

The Crunch travel to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.