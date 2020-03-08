Weedsport girls fall to Cooperstown in the Section III Class C Finals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Weedsport girls dream of a Section III Championship came up just short, falling to Cooperstown in the Class C title game 58-37.

It’s Cooperstown second straight Section III Class C championship.

Emma Stark led the Warriors, pouring in 18 points in the loss to the Hawkeyes.

Weedsport concludes a fantastic season at 21-2.