Weedsport girls fall to Cooperstown in the Section III Class C Finals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Weedsport girls dream of a Section III Championship came up just short, falling to Cooperstown in the Class C title game 58-37.
It’s Cooperstown second straight Section III Class C championship.
Emma Stark led the Warriors, pouring in 18 points in the loss to the Hawkeyes.
Weedsport concludes a fantastic season at 21-2.
